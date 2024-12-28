SA must address the growing crisis in Mozambique

South Africa faces increasing threats from Mozambique’s unrest, with implications for national security and crime.

The civil unrest gripping Mozambique following their disputed elections this year could have major ramifications for South Africa.

Non-governmental organisation Plataforma Decide this week said around 125 people have been killed in three days of violent clashes across Mozambique amid protests over the presidential election results. It takes the total deaths to 252 after violence erupted in October.

This after the country’s highest court on Monday confirmed that Frelimo party leader Daniel Chapo, whose party has been in power for 49 years, won 65.17% of the vote. International observers had raised concerns about irregularities in the elections.

On Wednesday, a mass jailbreak occurred near capital Maputo, where more than 1 500 prisoners escaped. A total of 33 inmates were left dead after fighting with prison staff, while more than 150 prisoners have been recaptured. However, some prisoners crossing the border into South Africa cannot be ruled out.

Prof Anni Hesselink, a criminologist at the University of Limpopo, said: “Fleeing to South Africa and amalgamating with criminal networks and the criminal underworld cannot be ruled out, as it will enhance their prospects to freedom and, in turn, put more strain on SA’s problematic high crime rate.”

Institute for Security Studies crime analyst Willem Els called for South Africa to strengthen security at its borders.

He said: “Once you fail to control the borders, the organised criminal networks will make use of that advantage. Therefore, South Africa and the SADC countries must ensure that they assist to bring peace in Mozambique, which will enable South Africa to manage its borders.”

Government can’t afford to drag its heels on this. It needs to act swiftly.

