Long may the Gunners party

A sound defence, coupled with outstanding set-pieces and determined manager Mikel Arteta, saw them beat rivals Manchester City to the title.

You can’t blame some of Arsenal’s players celebrating their first English Premier League title in 22 years with fans until the sun came up yesterday morning.

Since the Invincibles won the 2003/04 title under manager Arsene Wenger without losing a game, Arsenal have come so close so many times to winning England’s top flight trophy, but were either pipped to the post, or lost momentum in the closing straight.

During those 22 lean years, they finished runners-up five times – including the three seasons prior to this campaign – ended third on four occasions and never finished outside the top eight.

But a really sound defence, coupled with outstanding set-pieces and determined manager Mikel Arteta, saw them beat rivals Manchester City to the title with one league match to go.

Just how good Arsenal are is evident in the statistic that more than 40% of their league goals this season have come from dead balls, with 18 of their 28 goals from set-pieces scored from corners.

Star Bukayo Saka said: “Twenty-two years. There was laughing… they’re not laughing any more.”

The season could even get better for the Gunners, having set up a Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on 30 May.

Arsenal’s best finish was as runners-up to Barcelona 20 years ago. Should they triumph in Hungary, expect the players and fans to party long past sunrise.