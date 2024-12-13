Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

13 Dec 2024

06:00 am

Longer lives have a downside too

The story that Croatia is to spend about R13 billion to curb emigration and reverse low birth rates seems doubly...

Longer lives have a downside too

Picture for illustration: iStock

The story that Croatia is to spend about R13 billion to curb emigration and reverse low birth rates seems doubly bizarre to us in a developing country in Africa.

For a start, isn’t Croatia – the land of beautiful coastlines and setting for part of the Game of Thrones – the sort of place which people are so eager to see that restrictions on numbers of tourists have had to be introduced in places like the port of Dubrovnik?

People want to leave that country?

Then, how is it that birth rates are so low – fractions of what they are in our country and across our continent – and why is that a bad thing?

ALSO READ: Stuck in a foreign country? Dirco explains what to do

We have way too many people for our limited resources in South Africa, so fewer would certainly help us.

The Croatians believe their nation of just 3.8 million people is facing a demographic collapse because the population is ageing and the workforce won’t be fit and able enough to work – and generate taxes to keep the country going.

That’s the downside of people living longer – and it’s happening mainly to countries in the global north.

Our planet is changing – and it will never be the same again.

NOW READ: Dirco helps SA woman leave Croatia after alleged abuse [VIDEO]

Read more on these topics

birth Croatia Editorials

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Transformer explosion at Eskom’s Matla power station leaves nine employees injured
South Africa Blue Flag beaches in SA: Where can you find the highest quality sand and surf?
Local News Ballito holiday bookings surpass last year
Politics We never said we will work with MK – SACP official
Politics Gwarube caught between a rock and a hard place over Bela Act implementation  

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES