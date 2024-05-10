Love at any age: WWII veteran, 100, to wed in France

A WWII veteran and his bride-to-be, with a combined age of 196, are set to marry in France, proving love knows no bounds.

World War II veteran Harold Terens, 100, and his fiancee Jeanne Swerlin, 96, pose for a photo during an interview, April 3, 2024, in Boca Raton, Florida. – Americans Harold Terens and Jeanne Swerlin promise their courtship is “better than Romeo and Juliet”: He is 100, she’s 96, and they marry next month in France, where the groom-to-be served during World War II. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP)

They say it’s never too late to find love.

Two Americans, with a combined age of 196, are proving just that. Harold Terens and Jeanne Swerlin, who describe their romantic love story as “better than Romeo and Juliet”, plan to get married next month in France – 80 years after Terens served during World War II.

It will be a “normal” wedding, with him aged 100, and his bride-to-be 96. Just two days after being honoured at a commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy next month, the US Air Force veteran and his love will say their “I dos” in Carentan-lesMarais, close to the beaches of Normandy.

It was on the shores of Normandy where thousands of soldiers made their way during World War II – some losing their lives in 1944, but some paving the way for the invasion which ultimately led to the end of the war.

Swerlin says of her groom, while holding his hand: “He’s an unbelievable guy, I love everything about him. He’s handsome – and he’s a good kisser.”

He says of her: “She lights up my life, she makes everything beautiful. She makes life worth living. I got it all. I’m probably the luckiest guy in the world.”

Love, they say, will always find a way.