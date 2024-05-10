A better life for all – but the jailbirds

Julius Malema highlights disparities in government spending on prisoners vs. schoolchildren.

It’s the silly season in the lead-up to the general election in less than three weeks, so every time a politician says something that makes sense this month – yes, you heard us, they sometimes do – we should take it with a pinch of salt.

“We will create jobs; we will end load shedding – oh, wait that’s happened for 40-odd days for now, hooray – we will reduce crime and we will ensure pothole-free roads” to paraphrase some of what the political parties are promising. Ah, kumbaya – what a wonderful world we live in.

Everything is going to be okay, they say.

Voters – at least those that hopefully show up in force on Wednesday, 29 May – are not stupid and realise anything and everything will be promised just to get your X on voting day.

But you’ve got to give it to some of the promises, because occasionally they make sense.

Step up Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema saying what we all feel: the benefits currently being given to prisoners must be given to law-abiding citizens.

Addressing the Brits community in North West yesterday, he said: “Our children can’t learn with an empty stomach. They have asked me where the money for free school uniforms will come from. I’ve told them I will take it from the same place where the money for prisoners’ uniforms comes from. You give prisoners uniforms every year, but not our children.”

He added: “Under the EFF government, a prisoner will get a uniform when they’re arrested and no new uniform will be provided for them until they’re released. Even if its torn at the back, it’s none of our business. A prisoner in jail has breakfast, lunch and supper. A citizen outside doesn’t even know where the next meal will come from.”

Free school uniforms might be a stretch. But giving a criminal a better life than a law-abiding one does not make sense – especially when it comes to children.