Love transcends the turmoil of the world

14 Feb 2025

06:00 am

Valentine’s Day reminds us that love, in all its forms, provides comfort amidst hate, war, and division.

Hand passing heart to another. Picture: iStock

It is comforting to know that in a world torn apart by hate, race, war and the gulf between generations, there is still one thing we call experience as human beings. Love.

And today – celebrated as the feast of St Valentine – is that one day of the year when even the most uptight can venture to express their deepest emotions by way of anonymous messages, cards or gifts.

The occasion may well have become mired in crass commercialism over the years, but the red roses winging their way around our towns and cities today prove that we can still at least try to achieve that sweet innocence which first love brings.

For many, though, there will be heartache: of the romantic road not taken, of the ships which passed too quickly in the night; of the lover who is no more, taken by death or another.

At times like this, it is worth remembering that, as the old saying goes, it is better to have loved and lost than not to have loved at all.

Valentine’s Day, though, should remind us that life is not only about romantic love.

Caring for others and helping the less fortunate is a love as important as any other.

