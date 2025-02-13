Tech gifts for Valentine’s Day that last longer than fresh red roses

For over 1500 years, Valentine's Day has been celebrated around the world, with flowers, chocolates, and balloons.

With Valentine’s Day a few hours away, the occasion has moved from red roses and chocolates to mobile phones, Lego, and all things tech.

For over 1500 years, Valentine’s Day has been celebrated worldwide, with flowers, chocolates, and balloons often used to express one’s love to another.

Flowers wither, and chocolates get eaten, but tech gifts can be used for years.

With the advent and progression of technology, choosing something electronic for your loved one can become overwhelming.

So, here are a few tech gift ideas for someone special in your life, which may even be sweeter than the chocolates you spent a fortune on.

Flowers with a different love language

You can get a bunch of fresh roses, which will eventually wither, or you can get the Lego Botanical range, a unique and thoughtful way to say “I love you”.

Every botanical set speaks a different love language. Unlike real flowers, these beauties never need watering and will be an everlasting symbol of your love.

They are a thoughtful alternative to the usual bouquet, making them the perfect gift that will last beyond February 14th.

Personalised phone cases

While phone cases might look like a small gift, they can be personalised to any design that you want, which adds a special touch. You can use the photo of the two of you along with a meaningful quote. This case would work as a reminder of your true love.

Smartphones

Smartphones can be pricey, but you can consider entry-level smartphones from the likes of Vivo and midranges from Huawei, Honor, Samsung, Tecno and Xiaomi, among others.

A relationship situation to celebrate is the one you have with your smartphone, which is a constant companion in your life, bringing so much connectivity, functionality, convenience, and entertainment with it

Check out The Citizen’s tech section for some of the devices that we have featured.

Smartwatches

A smartwatch is another good option and with so many brands, you are spoilt for choice. Smart watches will not just help you stay active and connected but make you and the love of your life stylish as well. Most of the watches come with smart features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and message notifications.

Smart Ring

While not widely available yet in South Africa, a smart ring is much better than ordinary gifts. They are tech marvels and can be really stylish. Smart rings will help you keep track of your health and fitness. There are several good ring options available online.

Digital photo frame

Digital photo frames are amazing technology and a popular Valentine’s Day gift option. You can take all those photos that have fattened up your phone’s memory, save them on an SD card, and pop them into a digital photo frame to marvel at all of your adventures. The photos will automatically display in a slideshow.

Other gifts

There are so many other tech gifts you can choose from, including subscriptions to streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV, Disney, Amazon, and Showmax.

Bluetooth and especially smart speakers are vibrant tech gadgets that have the potential to make your home smarter with the sound of your voice as you sip on a cup of coffee or tea in a smart mug. These mugs use technology that maintains a consistent temperature, so your drink is always just at the right temperature.

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be just about gifts for significant others. It can be a time to celebrate our love for our friends and family, so make it a special day and a moment to remember…

