Marking the fall of the Berlin wall

On 9 November 1989, the Berlin Wall fell, symbolising freedom in Germany and paving the way for democracy worldwide.

West German schoolchildren speak with East German border guards at an opening in the Berlin Wall during the collapse of communism in East Germany in November 1989. Photo: Undiscovered History – X/ Stephen Jaffe

Thirty-five years ago, on 9 November, 1989, the wall in Berlin came down. For almost three decades, it had split the German capital. It divided Germany and Europe during the Cold War.

The wall kept relatives from visiting each other. Friends could not meet. Over 100 people tragically died, shot by guards at border posts when they tried to cross. The wall was a big human disaster.

In Germany, everybody remembers the iconic words of solidarity by former US President John F Kennedy: “Ich bin ein Berliner”. I am a Berliner. Or President Reagan who, in 1987, famously called on the former Soviet leader: “Mr Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”

With protest movements in Poland and other Eastern European countries, the first cracks appeared in the wall.

They became deeper when protests in former East Germany itself gained momentum. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Leipzig. A million gathered in East Berlin. Their demands were clear: democracy, change, and freedom.

On 9 November, what had been unimaginable for years finally happened. An official of the East German communist party accidentally announced that from now on everybody would be allowed to travel.

Immediately, huge crowds assembled in front of the wall, demanding to cross. “After a little hesitation, confused border posts let them pass. The wall was open.

It was a triumph of freedom. It ended the Cold War. It paved the way for the reunification of Germany and Europe.

But what does it have to do with South Africa? A few months later, on 11 February, 1990, Nelson Mandela was released from prison. Long overdue change reached the tip of Africa.

After very difficult negotiations, SA had its first democratic elections in 1994.

For many years, the apartheid regime had used the bloc confrontation of the Cold War to its advantage.With the East-West divide gone, it started to crumble.

The struggle for freedom could finally triumph. What happened in Berlin 35 years ago – and in SA 30 years ago – shows the power of freedom and democracy. The will of the people to overcome oppression.

Since then, our countries have cooperated closely, to support each other in building and strengthening democratic and free societies.

German companies are active in SA and help to create over 100 000 jobs in this country. A number of SA companies have also invested in Germany. We cooperate to build a stable and modern energy supply.

The German International Schools in SA provide programmes for hundreds of pupils from socially disadvantaged backgrounds.

Musicians, choirs and orchestras from SA fill concert halls in Berlin, Hamburg and Cologne. Visitors from Germany are the third-largest tourism market for SA. We know the challenges we face remain enormous: unemployment, the need to foster economic growth, social inequality.

Democratic freedoms are under attack by disinformation and fake news. We have learned in these turbulent times that democracy and freedom can never be taken for granted. They must be defended.

And to be sustainable they must be complemented with social justice. So, on Saturday, we will have a big party in Tshwane celebrating 35 years since the fall of the wall and 30 years of democracy in SA.

Our motto will be “Germany meets Mzansi”. Food, music, discussions. German and SA companies, schools and organisations. Lots of fun.

All to underline what we have achieved together. It will be a day of joy. A day of freedom. But also a day to remember that we need to make every day a day of freedom.

• Peschke is German ambassador to SA

