Manana royal family demands repatriation of Chief Ziyane’s remains

The Manana royal family appeals to the British government for the return of Chief Ziyane’s remains, held at the British Museum since his death in 1765.

Chief Ziyane’s head and other body parts were sent to England as a symbol of victory and the remains are kept at the British Museum in London. Picture for illustration: iStock

The Manana royal family in Leslie, Mpumalanga, wants the remains of their great-grandfather Chief Ziyane, who was killed in battle with the British army in 1765, repatriated.

The Mananas are engaging several stakeholders in a bid to compel the British government to return the remains.

The family said Ziyane’s head and other body parts were sent to England as a symbol of victory and the remains are kept at the British Museum in London.

Chief Ziyane body held at British Museum

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Sipho Manana, also known as iNgonyama Ziyane 11, said his predecessors wanted to bring back the remains, but they did not know how to do that as most of them were uneducated.

“I think it is about time our ancestor’s remains come back home for a proper burial so that his soul can rest in peace. Last year, we wrote to the British high commissioner and the British Museum asking them to release the remains and repatriate them, but they did not respond.”

He added: “Locally, we have approached the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the department of sport, arts and culture, but to no avail.

“As a royal family, there are some rituals we cannot do without giving him a proper burial. There are so many reasons. Some of them I cannot divulge in public.”

The Citizen has seen the letter the family sent to the British high commissioner and the SAHRC.

Manana family sent letter to British high commissioner and SAHRC

“This letter serves as a formal written demand by the royal family to the United Kingdom to immediately begin the process of repatriation of the human remains of our late, great leader.

“This demand follows our memorandum issued to the high commission, on the 14th of July of 2023.

“The UK high commissioner to the Republic of South Africa, Mr Antony Phillipson, as received by the republic by Section 84 (2)(h) of the RSA constitution, as the prime representative of the UK, must thus act in accordance, with an urgent basis,” the letter read.

Herold Lekhuleni, a senior member of the Oral History Association of South Africa, said the request of the family was genuine and should be taken seriously.

Lekhuleni said it was African culture to ensure that family members are buried with dignity.

African culture

He said bringing home the remains would also assist the family to get closure and enable them to build a shrine as part of African heritage.

“The remains of Sarah Baartman were brought to the country through government intervention.

“I think the same precedent could be followed. The family must fight until the remains are released.”

Lekhuleni said apart from the Manana family, many royal families need the remains of their leaders who died in battles during the colonial era.

He said in Limpopo, the royal family of Chief Makgoba, who resisted white supremacy in 1893, was also killed and beheaded and his family was still searching for his head.

Family still searching for Chief Makgoba’s body

SAHRC representative Eric Mokonyama said the commission would attend to the matter and assist the family.

“The commission has noted the request by the Manana family regarding the retrieval of the mortal remains of Chief Ziyane.

“We are currently looking into the request and will revert to the family within 21 days.”

Anastasia Kyriacou, spokesperson for the British high commissioner, had not responded by the time of going to press.