Covid pupils triumph with record matric results

Achieving an 87.3% pass rate, the class of 2024 overcame Covid struggles to deliver the best matric results since South Africa’s democracy began.

Keo Mabale, incoming matric at Allen Glen High School, says there are lessons to be learnt from the Class of 2024. Levi Nyathi of Highlands North Boys’ High School describes last year as a rude awakening. Pictures: Supplied

The matric class of 2024 had to overcome tremendous challenges, including burnout and the Covid pandemic, to achieve historic results.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube on Monday announced that the class of 2024 achieved an 87.3% pass rate, the country’s highest since the dawn of democracy.

The pass rate increased by 4.4% from 82.9% in 2023 – the matric cohort also achieved the most bachelor passes and distinctions.

Matrics glad high school is finally over

The Citizen spoke to some matriculants and with sighs of relief, they said they were glad that the wait was finally over.

Forte Secondary School in Dobsonville, Soweto, achieved 100% matric pass rate for the first time in its history. The school attributed this milestone to a culture of discipline, teamwork and support from parents and teachers.

Principal Mukosi Mudhavi described the achievement as a highlight moment.

ALSO READ: ‘We are not sleeping tonight’: Julius Malema salutes son Ratanang for acing matric

“It’s the only digit we’ve never attained. This is our first time, which is why we’re over the moon and appreciative of the support from parents, the department, and the teachers,” he said.

Out of the 291 pupils who wrote their exams, 215 achieved bachelor passes. Mudhavi emphasised that the success was rooted in teamwork among teachers, support from parents, and the dedication of pupils.

“We instil discipline. They trust that what we say will guide them on a good path. We also have committed teachers who know their subjects well,” he said.

School instils discipline

Despite this success, the school faced challenges such as overcrowding, with 2 174 pupils enrolled and substance abuse among pupils.

“The key is that we take responsibility for everything here. We’re not waiting for someone else to perform miracles. We do it ourselves,” Mudhavi said.

The top-performing pupil, Mathapelo Sigauque, achieved eight distinctions in Sepedi, English first additional language, mathematics, physical science, business studies, life sciences, life orientation and geography.

ALSO READ: ‘Wow, this is low’: Gauteng MEC Chiloane under fire for private school fees, matric results ‘joke’

“I am not a studying hard person. I studied whenever I didn’t understand something and focused on subjects I was naturally good at because I learned better by listening. I never followed a strict study plan,” she said.

Sigauque plans to do mining engineering degree at the University of Pretoria.

Another top pupil, Mapinelo Toloane, achieved seven distinctions, though she admitted she had not expected the results.

Toloane did not expect her results

“I was aiming at five distinctions because I struggled throughout the year with physical sciences and business studies. Physical science was one of the most challenging subjects for me. Even with Sesotho, I wasn’t expecting to get a level 6 – I was just 1% short of a level 7, so I’m a bit frustrated about that,” she said.

Highlands North Boys High School Levi Nyathi described last year as a rude awakening, saying he realised early in the year that if he did not work harder he would not be able to achieve a bachelor’s pass.

“I did not get as much as I expected for maths and physics, and I had to tell myself to pull up my socks. I began studying more and having less sleep,” he said.

ALSO READ: Matric pass mark: ‘30% became a nice song’ and ‘timing not that great’ for 50% – experts

“I don’t recommend not sleeping. I got used to the routine of studying and the more I achieved, the more I wanted to push higher and fulfil my potential.”

Another pupil Orarabetse Moeketsi, also from Highlands North Boys’ High, said he also struggled with burnout.

“The last exams I think was geography and maths. I experienced burnout. We were writing so many times each week [that] I was getting tired. At St John’s, they gave us advice to re-energise, so that helped,” he said.

Pupil struggled with burnout

Aaliyah Patel, who also achieved a bachelor pass and attended Al Aqsa High School in Lenasia, said she endured bouts of burnout while studying for the exams.

“We had it tough. Our high school was marred by the Covid pandemic. The stress of passing and making sure I achieved good marks was beyond what I was expecting and I cried at certain times because of the fear of not achieving my bachelor’s pass.”

Junior Banda, from Allen Glen High School in Weltevreden, said: “The hardest part was starting the year with so much energy, then trying to maintain that as the year went on. I had to dig deep for motivation, but the hard work has paid off in the end.”

ALSO READ: SA’s school dropout dilemma: The hard facts behind Free State’s 2024 matric results?

Keo Mabale, incoming matric at Allen Glen High School, said there are lessons to be learnt from the class of 2024.

“Moving into the matric year, it’s going to be hard, so it is about being prepared, studying earlier,” he said.

“Definitely, matric is going to be harder than Grade 11. I’m equally prepared, but at the same time, I am expecting the unexpected. My goals for this year are to develop proper study methods, getting at least three of four distinctions,” Mabale said.

Advice for 2025 matrics

Kopano Buthelezi from Acudeo College in Protea Glen, Soweto, shared his advice with this year’s matrics.

“Those in Grade 12 this year must find a strategy that works for them and don’t be hard on themselves.”

Additional reporting by Kyle Zeeman, Jarryd Westerdale and Masoka Dube.