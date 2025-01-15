‘Better foundation, better outcomes’: Focus on foundations for education progress

Experts call for improved foundational learning, especially in literacy and numeracy, to ensure sustained progress in South Africa's education system.

Greenside Secondary School’s Rex Chen receives a certificate as third-top matric pupil from Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, left, and Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane, as the province celebrates its top achievers in Johannesburg yesterday. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The matric results reflect steady progress, but experts stress the need to improve foundational learning and address declining participation in critical subjects to sustain long-term education quality.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube said the results demonstrated a maturing education system, but there was much work to be done to improve the quality of outcomes.

Mary Metcalfe, an education policy expert, described the results as progress, but emphasised that the focus must shift to strengthening foundational learning, particularly in literacy and numeracy.

“If we strengthen foundations in primary school, as the minister has outlined, then we will be on the right track.

“The minister made an important point about bachelor passes as a measure of quality. While there’s been an improvement in the number of pupils achieving this qualification, quality should be built from the foundation and early learning stages.

“It’s a longer-term solution compared to crash-coursing Grade 12 pupils, but it’s essential for sustained improvement.

“We shouldn’t only focus on NSC or bachelor results, but consider literacy and numeracy performance throughout the system.”

She highlighted findings from systemic evaluations and international assessments, which reveal that many pupils struggle with literacy and numeracy from an early stage.

“Currently, about 40% of pupils don’t even reach the NSC, which is a significant concern.”

Metcalfe also said there was a need for an interventions to focus on pupils who don’t make it to the NSC.

“The Northern Cape and Free State have the lowest numbers of pupils proceeding to write the NSC. That needs improvement,” she said.

“It is also concerning that the National Development Plan aims for 350 000 mathematics passes by 2024, but only 256 000 pupils registered for the subject, with many failing.”

Dr Anthea Cereseto, CEO of the school governing body foundation, asked at what cost the pass rate and “quality” of education had improved.

She cited the shrinking numbers of pupils taking or passing mathematics, physical sciences and accounting.

“This decline should be investigated and understood so that appropriate action can be taken to increase the number and quality of passes in these subjects.

“Some pupils drop these subjects because they fear that they will fail the subjects and thus fail the NSC, or not get 50% in four subjects and therefore not obtain a bachelor’s entrance pass.

“Competition and pressure to achieve high pass rates and bachelor’s degree entrance rates among provinces, education districts and schools may have had the unintended consequences of encouraging pupils to take subjects deemed easier,” she said.

Cereseto further questioned whether the NSC adequately prepares pupils for higher education.

“It is time to make sure that the learning outcomes required at every grade level are attained and every school day, starting from Grade R, is used effectively so Grade 12 pupils and teachers do not have to fill accumulated learning gaps.”

Prof Oupa Lebeloane, of the University of SA, acknowledged the progress in the education system but called for a deeper examination of NSC outcomes.

“If we reflect on the past — about the quality of these NSC results – we should ask: where are those pupils now?

“What are they doing? Are they making an impact in society?

“If they are, why question the quality? If they aren’t, then we need to establish why and examine the factors behind claims of low quality.”

To gauge the health of the education system, he said: “We must evaluate learning from primary school to university.”

He stressed the importance of aligning education to meet the needs of a technology-driven world.

