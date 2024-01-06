Opinion

By Carine Hartman

6 Jan 2024

04:20 am

May June Steenkamp’s heart heal at last

June Steenkamp grapples with the aftermath of her daughter's brutal death.

May June’s heart heal at last

PPRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – JUNE 14: June Steenkamp, mother of murdered Reeva Steenkamp listens as her husband Barry Steenkamp gives evidence in the Oscar Pistorius sentencing hearing on June 14, 2016 in Pretoria, South Africa. Oscar Pistorius shot and killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on February 14, 2013. (Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier)

Her child's death did not come easy. It was vicious, cruel. She was slaughtered by a raging…

Stumped – that’s the only word that springs to mind as the Blade Runner bounces out of prison on his graphite stilts.

As is Reeva Steenkamp’s mom June: “I’m living a life sentence,” was how she showed her heartache this week.

“I just want to live my last years in peace,” she says.

But I wonder about that peace. Can you ever have it having lost your child?

ALSO READ: Oscar Pistorius: June Steenkamp’s wish is ‘to live my last years in peace’

Her child’s death did not come easy. It was vicious, cruel. She was slaughtered by a raging low-life and crucified in public with her wounds for all the see during a very high-profile trial.

Even in the dark years after the “justice” that saw Pistorius behind bars, June couldn’t grieve privately. If she scatters red roses on the beach for every drop of her daughter’s blood, the cameras were there…

So I understand that she wants to do to a Marlene Dietrich: “Leave me alone.” And she is now truly alone, without her Barry.

Would I, as a mother, forgive that man who thought he was larger than life?

ALSO READ: M-Net to exclusively air three-part Reeva Steenkamp documentary

That man who thought he ruled the world without consequence?

That man who publicly showed his deep-seated rage long before he shot beautiful Reeva? That man that I firmly believe now has ever more intense anger because the world screwed him over, after all?

We did, after all, stop his career in its tracks. We did, after all, disgrace him to the level of a common murderer.

And we made him bankrupt. So don’t tell me more than eight years of therapy can fix that seething rage. June should be seething to the heavens.

ALSO READ: Oscar Pistorius’ lawyer accuses Reeva Steenkamp’s parents of ‘frustrating’ parole bid – report

June should – in one word – hate. Hate her loneliness; hate the way her daughter died; hate the international spotlight that man turned on her very private grief.

But she doesn’t.

Always even-tempered, she faced that man with his temper calmly every day during his trial.

And, when parole came up, she graciously hinted she can forgive him.

If she can, she’s a better person than me. Never…

