Oscar Pistorius: June Steenkamp’s wish is ‘to live my last years in peace’

Oscar Pistorius, who murdered his model girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, was released on parole on Friday after spending almost 8 years in jail.

Reeva Steenkamp’s mother June says her wish is “to live my last years in peace” as she accepts convicted murderer Pistorius’ release on parole.

The disgraced Paralympian walked out from the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre on Friday and is at his uncle Arnold’s home.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed Pistorius was released on parole.

“He was admitted into the system of Community Corrections and is now at home.”

Pain still raw

June said no amount of jail time Pistorius served could ever bring Reeva.

“Now, almost 11 years later, the pain is still raw and real, and my dear late husband Barry and I have never been able to come to terms with Reeva’s death, or the way she died.

“Has there been justice for Reeva? Has Oscar served enough time? There can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back. We, who remain behind, are the ones serving a life sentence,” she said in a statement.

Reeva Steenkamp’s mother June said her wish is 'to live my last years in peace' as she accepts convicted murderer Pistorius' release on parole. The disgraced Paralympian was released on parole on Friday. #ReevaSteenkamp #OscarPistorius #Parole @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/ov1XfczzxW January 5, 2024

ALSO READ: Oscar Pistorius back at home

Last years in peace

June said she always knew Pistorius would probably be granted parole, after serving most of his sentence.

“We have always known that parole is part of our legal system and we have always said that the law must take its course which it has done.

“With the release of Oscar Pistorius on parole, my only desire is that I will be allowed to live my last years in peace with my focus remaining on the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation, to continue Reeva’s legacy,” June said.

Reeva murder

Pistorius shot and killed his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 2013. He opened fire on her while she was standing behind his locked bathroom door.

The disgraced paralympian was initially found guilty of culpable homicide and sentenced to five years in prison but the conviction was changed and his sentenced increased to 13 years and five months.

Pistorius’s lawyer told The Citizen, his family was excited about him returning home.

ALSO READ: Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner might not be able to compete once released