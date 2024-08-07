Mchunu’s no-nonsense crime plans offer hope and concerns

New Police Minister Mchunu's tough stance on crime is welcomed, but his 'shoot to kill' policy raises questions.

There will be many looking for to what promises to be a breath of fresh air on the crime-fighting front – the appointment of Senzo Mchunu as the new minister of police.

We have all grown heartily fed up with seeing “the Cat in the Hat” – aka Mchunu’s predecessor Bheki Cele – popping up everywhere after the fact at crimes scenes, making hollow promises.

Mchunu has made a no-nonsense statement of intent about reducing the scourge of crime, laying out some important plans.

Many suffering South Africans will welcome his support for the police to use their weapons if they are attacked.

This seems to be a “shoot to kill” policy which, supporters believe, has transferred many dangerous criminals from our streets to mortuaries.

Mchunu said, after the ANC’s lekgotla yesterday: “We are warning gangs and individuals – if you point a gun and shoot at police – they are not rolling stones but real human beings.”

Apart from the fact, though, that those “sentenced to death” by the cops don’t get a proper trail – if they even deserve such a nicety – the problem is that criminals might resort to shooting first when they see cops approaching, if only to save themselves.