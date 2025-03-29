‘He gets privileges while we’ll never see our daughter again’- anger over Chesnay Keppler murder case postponement

Chesnay's father, Trevor Keppler, expressed frustration over the delays and Buthelezi being allowed to appear remotely.

The family of slain 22-year-old crime warden Chesnay Keppler are outraged at yet another postponement in her murder trial.

The case against Sergeant Mandla Buthelezi was postponed on Thursday, this time to next month.

Buthelezi was set to appear virtually in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. However, technical challenges with the virtual remote appearance (VRA) system caused delays, ultimately leading to another postponement.

Last month Buthelezi decided not to apply for bail and has been appearing remotely because of protest and anger over the murder.

Chesnay’s father, Trevor Keppler, expressed frustration over the continued delays and Buthelezi being allowed to appear via video.

“Why must we as parents be there in person while he gets the luxury of appearing remotely? He should face the full might of the law. Why does he still get privileges while we will never see our daughter again?” he said.

Keppler said while the case had showed slow progress, the family wanted to “ensure that there are no loopholes for the defence to exploit”.

“We want to get this case done and ensure that he [Buthelezi] gets behind bars,” he added.

The family has been informed that key witness statements and the ballistics report are still outstanding and will form part of the ongoing investigation.

However, Keppler said this did little to ease their pain.

“It’s been hard. We just want to ensure that the quality of the investigation is just as important. When these reports are presented in court, they must be thorough,” he said.

“Now, we just want justice. But even if we get it, what difference does it make? She’s gone. That’s what’s devastating. No sentence, whether 50 years or life imprisonment, will bring her back.”

A Boxing Day murder

Chesnay was shot and killed in Eldorado Park on Boxing Day 2024.

The incident allegedly followed a heated argument between the two lovers, during which Buthelezi allegedly fired a shot through a window, killing Keppler instantly.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that Buthelezi still had not applied for bail and said that the matter remained under investigation.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on 4 April.