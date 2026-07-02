MK mum over Zuma’s Gupta visit

Some wondered on social media whether Zuma was looking for some financial backing for his party - or related projects.

People on social media have noted the irony that Floyd Shivambu was booted out of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party for his visit to Malawi to attend an Easter service held by evangelist pastor Shepherd Bushiri, who is a fugitive from justice in South Africa… yet when Jacob Zuma did the same thing, nothing happened.

Zuma recently travelled to India to commune with his former comrade in deals, Ajay Gupta.

The MK party made no remarks about Gupta also being a fugitive from South African justice.

One would not expect the party he spawned and which he controls to have any criticism of Zuma, but the visit left unanswered questions, especially as it came while the March and March protests – which the MK party backs to the hilt – were underway at home.

Some wondered on social media whether Zuma was looking for some financial backing for his party – or related projects.

That is particularly relevant at the moment, given that the former president has been arguing that forcing him to repay the R29 million he owes the state for the legal fees in his corruption trial would force him into penury.

But, friendship goes beyond the bounds of the material, doesn’t it?