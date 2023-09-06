Mkhwebane has failed in everything, except entertainment value

The media frequently get accused of giving airtime and page space to those who don’t justify it and that, in so doing, we give them far more credibility than they deserve. There is merit in that charge… and some would say no more so than in the case of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who is on the verge of being fired. ALSO READ: ‘She should’ve kept quiet’: Mkhwebane slams ’embarrassing’ Gcaleka However, she won’t go quietly into that long goodnight and her latest antics have become even more circus-like. That, dear readers, is why we cannot ignore the borderline…

The media frequently get accused of giving airtime and page space to those who don’t justify it and that, in so doing, we give them far more credibility than they deserve.

There is merit in that charge… and some would say no more so than in the case of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who is on the verge of being fired.

However, she won’t go quietly into that long goodnight and her latest antics have become even more circus-like. That, dear readers, is why we cannot ignore the borderline delusional Mkhwebane.

She provides good entertainment, especially when it comes to seeing just how far along Desperation Boulevard she will go to knit together the shreds of her reputation.

Courts have found repeatedly that she either only has a nodding acquaintance with the law or that she deliberately twists it to suit her own agenda – whatever that may be.

When she staged her camera-ready protest at the entrance to office park housing the public protector’s office yesterday, it was based on her interpretation of the law that she was entitled to go back to her office even though she was under suspension. She failed in that.

But then she’s failed in everything else, except entertainment value.