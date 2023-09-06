Opinion September 6, 2023 | 4:15 am

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

2 minute read

6 Sep 2023

04:15 am

Mkhwebane has failed in everything, except entertainment value

By Editorial staff

She provides good entertainment, especially when it comes to seeing just how far along Desperation Boulevard she will go to knit together the shreds of her reputation.

Mkhwebane has failed in everything, except entertainment value

Suspended public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane briefs media in Johannesburg, 13 June 2023, on allegations of bribery by some members of the section 194 enquiry looking into her fitness to hold office. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The media frequently get accused of giving airtime and page space to those who don’t justify it and that, in so doing, we give them far more credibility than they deserve. There is merit in that charge… and some would say no more so than in the case of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who is on the verge of being fired. ALSO READ: ‘She should’ve kept quiet’: Mkhwebane slams ’embarrassing’ Gcaleka However, she won’t go quietly into that long goodnight and her latest antics have become even more circus-like. That, dear readers, is why we cannot ignore the borderline…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

The media frequently get accused of giving airtime and page space to those who don’t justify it and that, in so doing, we give them far more credibility than they deserve.

There is merit in that charge… and some would say no more so than in the case of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who is on the verge of being fired.

ALSO READ: ‘She should’ve kept quiet’: Mkhwebane slams ’embarrassing’ Gcaleka

However, she won’t go quietly into that long goodnight and her latest antics have become even more circus-like. That, dear readers, is why we cannot ignore the borderline delusional Mkhwebane.

She provides good entertainment, especially when it comes to seeing just how far along Desperation Boulevard she will go to knit together the shreds of her reputation.

Courts have found repeatedly that she either only has a nodding acquaintance with the law or that she deliberately twists it to suit her own agenda – whatever that may be.

ALSO READ: ‘The police won’t protect me’ – Mkhwebane’s return to Public Protector’s office met with cold reception

When she staged her camera-ready protest at the entrance to office park housing the public protector’s office yesterday, it was based on her interpretation of the law that she was entitled to go back to her office even though she was under suspension. She failed in that.

But then she’s failed in everything else, except entertainment value.

Read more on these topics

Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane Busisiwe Mkhwebane public protector

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why
News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
South Africa Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues
Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe