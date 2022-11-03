Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
3 Nov 2022
Opinion

More hot air while women die

Far too many women in South Africa are living with emotional abusers and by extension, emotionally abusive in-laws.

Picture: iStock
Upon us looms the annual 16 days of activism against violence, emblazoned on posters and all sorts of advertising media will be a close-up shot of a battered and bruised, vulnerable and afraid woman – that whose scars are unmistakable. Embedded in the images will be a nameless bruised and unrecognisable woman, whose scars speak when her words can no longer carry her. But violence against women, particularly young women in marriage, is far more than just a fist to the chest or a kick in the abdomen – it can take the form of an emotional nature. The emotional...

