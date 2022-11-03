Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
3 Nov 2022
4:30 am
Opinion

Government’s silence with GBV deafening

Editorial staff

The abuse of one woman is the abuse of all women.

Government’s silence with GBV deafening
Picture: iStock
While life teaches us that politicians cannot be trusted and that hypocrisy is their stock-in-trade, one would have to wonder about the sincerity of our ANC government when it comes to gender-based violence and the rights of women and children. Every year, we bemoan the fact that South African men are some of the most awful abusers on the planet. And, every year, someone like President Cyril Ramaphosa stands up to say – as he did at this week’s GenderBased Violence Summit in Johannesburg – that eradicating violence against women and children should be the “foremost priority”. ALSO READ: GBVF...

Read more on these topics