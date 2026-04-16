NHI in SA: Are we designing a system that can sustain universal coverage?

SA's NHI debate should focus on system design and sustainability, with lessons from China offering alternative approaches to universal health care.

Public debates have a habit of simplifying what should not be simplified. South Africa’s discussion on National Health Insurance (NHI) is no exception.

We are invited to choose: for or against, support or oppose. But this framing misses the point. Universal health care is not the issue.

In South Africa, that question is already settled. It is grounded in the constitution, reflected in a public health system that provides free or low-cost care to millions, and supported by a broad moral intuition that access to health care should not depend on income.

The real question is not whether we pursue universal coverage. It is whether we are designing a system that can sustain it. That is a harder conversation.

Because design is not ideological. It is institutional. It is about trade-offs, sequencing and discipline.

It requires us to confront limits, not just aspirations. This is where comparative perspective becomes useful, not as a search for models to copy, but as a way of clarifying our own choices.

China provides one such perspective. Over three decades, it has expanded health insurance coverage to around 95% of its population.

But what matters is not only the scale of coverage, it is how it was achieved. Not through a single, centralised fund. Not through an open-ended promise. And not through eliminating private provision.

China built a layered system. At its core are contributory insurance schemes, one linked to formal employment, another covering those outside it through subsidised premiums.

Around this sits a range of supplementary insurance products, including municipal add-ons and commercial private cover. Universal coverage, in this case, was built on structured plurality.

That distinction goes to the heart of South Africa’s current design debate. The NHI proposes to concentrate health care purchasing in a single national fund. The argument is equity and efficiency.

But concentration also introduces risk, particularly in a context where governance capacity is uneven and fiscal space is constrained.

China’s approach suggests that risk can be organised differently: distributed across layers, rather than absorbed by a single institution. Resilience may lie in diversity, not uniformity.

The same applies to the role of private medical schemes. South Africa’s NHI framework envisages limiting private schemes to complementary cover.

China did the opposite. It integrated private insurance into the system. Private cover operates alongside the public scheme, absorbing high-cost treatments, expanding choice and relieving pressure on the core system.

Patients move between public and private financing streams, with overlap, rather than exclusion defining the relationship.

The implication is clear. Universal coverage does not require the removal of private medical schemes. In many cases, it is strengthened by their continued presence.

The policy task, then, is not to eliminate private cover, but to structure it properly, so that it complements the public system and enhances resilience.

But perhaps the most important lesson lies elsewhere. Universal health care systems do not fail because they aim too high. They fail because they are insufficiently structured.

China’s system is underpinned by three disciplines. First, contribution discipline. Participation carries a financial obligation, however modest, reinforcing shared responsibility.

Second, benefit discipline. Coverage is defined. Not everything is included. Choices are made within fiscal limits.

And third, cost discipline. Payment systems and procurement mechanisms actively manage expenditure and shape provider behaviour.

These are not technical details. They are the foundation of sustainability. Without them, universal coverage becomes an aspiration without an anchor.

This is where South Africa’s current trajectory raises important questions. The NHI debate is unfolding alongside legal challenges on governance, financing and institutional concentration.

These are not peripheral concerns. They are structural. Because once implemented, systems of this scale are not easily reversed. This makes sequencing critical.

China’s reforms were not introduced on an open-ended “as finances permit” basis. Each phase was tied to defined contribution structures, reimbursement rules and cost-control mechanisms.

Financing was built into the system from the outset. In South Africa, financing clarity remains incomplete.

The absence of a detailed, costed framework creates uncertainty across the state, the health care sector and the broader economy. And uncertainty, in systems of this scale, carries its own risks.

None of this diminishes the legitimacy of the goal. Universal health care remains both necessary and desirable. But it does remind us of something important.

Universal coverage is not achieved through legislation alone. It is achieved through design, through institutions that can withstand pressure, financing models that align with economic reality and governance arrangements that build trust over time.

In the end, the question is not whether we want universal health care. It is whether we are willing to design it properly.