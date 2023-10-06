Opinion

By Kyle Zeeman

6 Oct 2023

A View of the Week: No country for young men and women

The youth of today fight a system led by those who have no plans for a future beyond their term in power.

Closeup shot of an unrecognisable woman holding a sign that reads "now what" on graduation day

The youth are being left behind. Picture for illustration purposes: iStock.

A summer heatwave has left South Africans in many parts of the country sweating in all their folds and rushing to the nearest pool. And like the water we take a dip in to cool down, nostalgia can both refresh and drown us.

So it was with some surprise that SA businesses, SOEs and government departments are going back to the “glory days” for rescue.

The last few days have brought interesting developments in the boardroom and streets, with reports retailer Pick n Pay, rail entity Transnet, power utility Eskom and the SA police are hiring those who should be at home feeding their grandchildren sweets and stocking up their pill boxes.

Last week Business Day cited a leaked letter from public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to Eskom’s chairperson Mpho Makwana, urging the board to consider candidates over the age of 60 for its new CEO.

READ MORE: A VIEW OF THE WEEK: SA’s problems are being ‘solved’ by nursery school games – and here’s proof

A few days later, The Sunday Times reported Transnet was looking to bring back skilled and experienced workers who had taken voluntary severance packages to leave the state-owned entity.

Pick n Pay was also dusting off its Rolodex to bring back Sean Summers, who previously led the company for seven years, while police minister Bheki Cele announced on Tuesday the re-enlisting of detectives, many who had previously retired, to squash gang violence on the Cape Flats and Gugulethu in the Western Cape.

While these men and women will no doubt bring much need wisdom and experience, it does not bode well for the future of the country if we are constantly looking to the past to rescue us from current problems.

The youth will next year line up to vote in next year’s elections, electing someone who could have been playing marbles in the schoolyard with their grandparents.

Meanwhile, over 45% of youth in the country do not have a job, critical skills are leaving our borders or heading out the door at 65, and training programmes are often plagued by underfunding and dodgy deals.

READ MORE: A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Government has mastered the illusion of being ‘too busy’ – and so have you

Graduates sit at home or take whatever work they can get.

These are signs of a system led by those who have no plans for a future beyond their term in power.

A 2019 study by researchers at the University of Johannesburg found that contrary to popular beliefs, the youth are not “lazy and sitting on the side of the road”, “politically disengaged” or “politically disruptive and violent”. They are looking for opportunities to better themselves, their living conditions, and the country; but are being let down.

In July, Deputy President Paul Mashatile acknowledged a Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) and UN Development Programme (UNDP) report that the country’s unemployment crisis was a “ticking time bomb”.

Those in positions of power should Sellotape UNDP representative Dr Ayodele Odusolaa’s warnings in that report on the mirror: “prolonged joblessness can lead to a lost generation through the erosion of skills and human capital. We need to wean the youth from dependence on social grants to productive employment, and entrepreneurship is critical to addressing this crisis”.

SA may be a movie, and resemble the Wild West at times, but unlike the 2007 hit neo-Western No Country for Old Men, this is no country for young men-or women.

