Eskom implements higher load shedding until further notice

The new bout of higher load shedding is the result of the loss in generation capacity.

Eskom announced yet some more load shedding due to the breakdown of some units. Photo: iStock

Following a week of slight relief from load shedding, embattled power utility Eskom implemented Stage 2 power cuts on Friday from 5am until further notice.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said load shedding is a result of s loss in generation capacity.

“As a result of the loss of four generation units and the need to replenish reserves in preparation for the week ahead, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5am on Friday until further notice. Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur.”

With a packed sports weekend, many are hoping that load shedding will be kept to minimum stages. But, with a heatwave currently enveloping certain parts of the country, addition strain may put the grid under pressure as South Africans try and keep cool.

Summer load shedding

Eskom’s statistics for Thursday’s evening peak at (which occurred at 6.39pm, showed demand of 29 169MW and available generating capacity of 26 693MW.

It had shed 1,928MW from the grid at peak while generating power from 18 OCGT units.

Meanwhile, summertime should be a lot easier for ordinary South Africans as we have “turned a corner” in the power crisis, according to Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

The minister made the remarks during an update of the energy action plan (EAP) last week.

Ramokgopa struck an optimistic note about the country’s battle against load shedding, saying the restoration of more units at Kusile power station in the next few months could lead to additional energy capacity.

“We are now beginning to turn the corner in relation to additional capacity. I indicated at our last briefing that the Kusile units will be indispensable to resolving this problem. In the short term, it will help us reduce the intensity of load shedding.”

Kusile

Kusile’s units 1, 2, and 3 were idled almost a year ago due to safety concerns and licensing restrictions.

Ramokgopa said the shutdown resulted in a loss of about 2 400 megawatts (MW) from the national grid. This added considerable strain, particularly during the high-demand winter months.

The other two units of Kusile are expected to return online around 3 November, and when operating at full capacity, the three units will generate more than 2,400MW of electricity.

