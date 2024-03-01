Opinion

Not having time to walk is a First World problem

Walking must be one of the most unappreciated wonders of our modern world.

This year, I noticed that little Egg has picked up a considerable amount of weight over the festive season.

ALSO READ: My Egg is better than the ANC

I bought a smart scale (a modern wonder in itself), weighed her, looked at all the tables and realised: my little princess is undeniably overweight.

I immediately realised I have to approach this matter with caution. “I’m a bit overweight,” I told Egg.

My little angel has many talents, but diplomacy isn’t one of them: “A bit overweight my backside,” she said. “You’re a real fatty.”

“From now on, we’ll eat much healthier in this house,” I said. “And I’m going to walk every evening, but you’ll have to come with me. It’s boring if you don’t have anyone with you and I’m afraid I’ll quit if I have to do it alone.”

She agreed hesitantly. We started walking two or three kilometres almost every evening.

On Saturdays, we did park runs. And we even attempted a five kilometre road race.

“You’re losing weight,” people at work began to remark a few weeks ago. I weighed myself on the dreaded smart scale, and lo and behold: I have lost four kilograms.

People everywhere began to comment on Egg’s appearance. “You’re melting away,” teacher Wanda at after-school said. “She has lost so much weight,” my daughter-in-law, who can be honest to the point of rudeness sometimes, remarked.

ALSO READ: We want a better deal than Rocky got

Which said everything, because Ashante won’t say something if she doesn’t mean it. They were all correct.

I planned to buy Egg new school uniforms, because last year’s school dresses became tight around the middle. Not any more.

Suddenly those dresses were loose-fitting. “Some people take their dogs on walks with them. Mommy says Rocky is fat. She’s wrong – he doesn’t have to walk with us.

“When I pick him up, I can feel his ribs. He’s certainly not fat. Only you are,” my loving daughter told me over the weekend.

I fully realise that not walking because you can drive everywhere is a sign of privilege. Not having time to walk is a First World problem. Egg and I will continue walking.

So, if you see a skinny older man and a gorgeous seven year old walking the streets of Weltevreden Park, it’s us. After all, I do have a few more kilos to lose, according to a young know-it-all.

