Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

16 Jan 2024

04:30 am

Nsfas cash is better spent in schools

Amid concerns over Nsfas spending, it's time to reconsider directing funds towards subsidizing basic school education.

Nsfas cash is better spent in schools

Nsfas cash is better spent in schools. Photo: Facebook

There has been much comment about the billions spent on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) – and about billions possibly being stolen by connected individuals.

But, we would like to suggest it is time for a rethink about how taxpayer money is spent in education.

It is to be commended that prospective students can be supported to go to university – but we have to ask, given the high drop-out rates and even worse prospects for those who do graduate, whether government funding might better be directed to subsidising the basic school education system.

This year, again, many parents are being pushed to the brink of bankruptcy and some have even had to forego feeding or clothing their children properly because of the enormous amounts they need to set aside for school clothing and equipment.

ALSO READ: Nzimande announces R3.8bn loan scheme for ‘missing middle’ students in 2024

Apart from making a national standard uniform, which would lower costs, surely it makes sense to subsidise basic school equipment like cases, pens and simple writing materials?

Without that financial pressure on families, perhaps the mental burden on kids will be eased, too – allowing them to concentrate on their studies.

Nsfas is wasting money hand over fist – and there must be a better, more equitable solution.

Read more on these topics

higher education nsfas students taxpayers

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president
Local Soccer Cryptic Jordaan backtracks on R130-million Bafana bonus comment

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe