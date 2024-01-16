Nsfas cash is better spent in schools

Amid concerns over Nsfas spending, it's time to reconsider directing funds towards subsidizing basic school education.

There has been much comment about the billions spent on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) – and about billions possibly being stolen by connected individuals.

But, we would like to suggest it is time for a rethink about how taxpayer money is spent in education.

It is to be commended that prospective students can be supported to go to university – but we have to ask, given the high drop-out rates and even worse prospects for those who do graduate, whether government funding might better be directed to subsidising the basic school education system.

This year, again, many parents are being pushed to the brink of bankruptcy and some have even had to forego feeding or clothing their children properly because of the enormous amounts they need to set aside for school clothing and equipment.

ALSO READ: Nzimande announces R3.8bn loan scheme for ‘missing middle’ students in 2024

Apart from making a national standard uniform, which would lower costs, surely it makes sense to subsidise basic school equipment like cases, pens and simple writing materials?

Without that financial pressure on families, perhaps the mental burden on kids will be eased, too – allowing them to concentrate on their studies.

Nsfas is wasting money hand over fist – and there must be a better, more equitable solution.