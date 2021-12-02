Domestic workers well-being matters

Here we are again, imploring people to treat others with the bare minimum decency that humans should naturally be affording each other. Rami Chuene posted a screenshot of a domestic being charged for sweets consumed while in the house of her employer, for toiletries forced on her and “clothes taken off the washing line” that she had left out to dry when sheleft to go on her weekend off. Safe to say the social media universe all found their inner justice league voices, but I wonder how many of those “human rights activists” are in good standing where their own...

Here we are again, imploring people to treat others with the bare minimum decency that humans should naturally be affording each other.

Rami Chuene posted a screenshot of a domestic being charged for sweets consumed while in the house of her employer, for toiletries forced on her and “clothes taken off the washing line” that she had left out to dry when she

left to go on her weekend off.

Safe to say the social media universe all found their inner justice league voices, but I wonder how many of those “human rights activists” are in good standing where their own helpers are concerned.

The elephant in the room is that it is mostly people of colour who exceed all expectations when it comes to the abuse of the domestics they employ in their homes.

I would like to believe that no sane human being opts not to pursue a career where they are afforded the opportunity to go back daily to their own home and switch off from work mode.

Surely, even a doctor leaves his practice and is happy to not have the added pressure of knowing that a life rests in his hands.

The work-life balance is important. Yet, those we employ in our homes are constantly on their feet for a minimum wage that most of us spend in three weekends as our entertainment budget.

I want to say that I am shocked at the allegations brought to light by Chuene, but I would be lying.

The help in our society are not treated fairly by their employers, and very little is done through legislation to rectify this.

The words written down in the Labour Act are perfect – but very rarely are they enforced. That people are getting paid R2 500 a month is shocking.

There are very few people who do pay fairly for home assistance, there are very few people who understand the balance of home and life.

There are few people who understand regulated work hours. So, my plea is that when others are shamed for their maltreatment of domestics, identify your own shortcomings and correct them.