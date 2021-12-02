Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
2 Dec 2021
6:00 am
Columns

Domestic workers well-being matters

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo

The help in our society are not treated fairly by their employers, and very little is done through legislation to rectify this.

Here we are again, imploring people to treat others with the bare minimum decency that humans should naturally be affording each other. Rami Chuene posted a screenshot of a domestic being charged for sweets consumed while in the house of her employer, for toiletries forced on her and “clothes taken off the washing line” that she had left out to dry when sheleft to go on her weekend off. Safe to say the social media universe all found their inner justice league voices, but I wonder how many of those “human rights activists” are in good standing where their own...

