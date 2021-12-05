Hagen Engler
3 minute read
5 Dec 2021
6:00 am
Columns

When forced to choose, we must choose the side of blackness!

Hagen Engler

The struggle for justice includes the struggle for fair treatment of black people.

Picture: iStock
Ironically, one of the most progressive developments in post-capture South Africa has been the sudden, unplanned pulling together by South Africans of all colours and creeds against racism by multilateral global power structures. We saw it a few weeks ago, when South Africans united against the unjust treatment of our national rugby team, the Springboks, by the global administrators of the sport, World Rugby. This followed a double standard that saw the coach of a team from a black nation banned from rugby for months, while the coach of the team from Australia faced no censure – for the same...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

SA against World Rugby at Twickenham - it's gonna be a cracker!
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

De Klerk didn't embrace democracy. He surrendered to its inevitability
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

When did we decide that voting just isn't as cool as it used to be?
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Trusting the safe hands of science with my testes
1 month ago
1 month ago