Imagine seeing the new year in without the ANC’s ruinous rule. What more can the decent citizens do to rid them of this throttling yoke? A start has been made at municipal level, but it’s still not enough to lift the fat cats from their comfortable parliamentary benches. Even the gutted Assembly room won’t keep them out for long. We need to try another tack. Let’s consider their weak spots. Like they just love to travel at taxpayers’ expense. So we need to find places keeping them away from parliament for longer periods, affording the opposition the chance to debate...

Space travel. To another planet. Like Mars.

As it is, their favourite country, Russia, is keen to pip the US reaching the planet first.

So, Deputy President David Mabuza, who’s a close buddy of the Russkies, can use his influence by bumming a lift for his entire Cabinet to be the first to set foot on the Red Planet.

They’ll go down in history as pioneers of an entire new world. There they can establish settlements to suit their material needs – no need for the tender process.

If there happens to be living creatures around, they’ve not done much to improve the arid waste. So, they’ll probably see the visitors as saviours and be willing to be subservient and carry out orders.

Sound familiar?

Overnight the travellers take on a new identity. Colonialists. After all, they experienced the modus operandi of the Brits who established the British Empire.

The metamorphosed ANC need only use this blueprint to alter the face of Mars. A name change is a given. Easy. Mabuzaland.

When US President Joe Biden opens his eyes, he’ll hear about the arrival of the Russian/ANC delegation on Mars and find that the “new colonialists” have banned all Western countries from touching down on their young colony.

Unlike the country they left, the colonialists, with Russki help, have now established an immigration policy that fiercely controls the entry to Mabuzaland.

Talking of home. With the absence of the ANC Cabinet, the opposition will be enabled to right many wrongs and with 28 less seats plus umpteen boot-lickers, sessions can be held in smaller venues during reparations.

Mars’ loss, South Africa’s gain.