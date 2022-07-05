Isaac Mashaba
Crime has become normal in SA

If police can’t attend to a burglary, how can they probe graft?

Picture for illustration (Photo by Gallo Images/Roger Sedres)
We have truly become the bottom-feeders of the government, discarded and forgotten and fed crumbs when they need our votes. As the Zondo commission showed, corruption has spiralled out of all proportion. However, it is not only the corruption within the state that affects us, but common crime as well. Being burgled has become so commonplace that it is almost unbelievable. Trying to phone our dysfunctional SA Police Service to investigate is a task that is not for the faint-hearted. If they cannot even answer a phone when a burglary is being reported, how will they be able to investigate...

