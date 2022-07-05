Crime has become normal in SA

We have truly become the bottom-feeders of the government, discarded and forgotten and fed crumbs when they need our votes. As the Zondo commission showed, corruption has spiralled out of all proportion. However, it is not only the corruption within the state that affects us, but common crime as well. Being burgled has become so commonplace that it is almost unbelievable. Trying to phone our dysfunctional SA Police Service to investigate is a task that is not for the faint-hearted. If they cannot even answer a phone when a burglary is being reported, how will they be able to investigate...

We have truly become the bottom-feeders of the government, discarded and forgotten and fed crumbs when they need our votes.

As the Zondo commission showed, corruption has spiralled out of all proportion. However, it is not only the corruption within the state that affects us, but common crime as well.

Being burgled has become so commonplace that it is almost unbelievable. Trying to phone our dysfunctional SA Police Service to investigate is a task that is not for the faint-hearted.

If they cannot even answer a phone when a burglary is being reported, how will they be able to investigate the perpetrators of the massive state corruption we have suffered at the hands of our criminal politicians?

As we seem so keen to learn from the Chinese, maybe we should also follow their example and execute those who indulge in uncontrolled corruption. But in SA, if a politician is found guilty of embezzling millions of rands, we simply vote for him or her to continue impoverishing us and bankrupting the state.

We protect our criminals and allow them to plunge us into even deeper poverty.

The powerful trade unions are allowed to go on wildcat strikes, intimidate workers and sabotage the entire country and its economy. Sabotage is a treasonous act and ought to be treated as such.

In a civilised country, there is a “no work, no pay” policy when these types of illegal strikes occur. But here it is viewed as “just another day in South Africa”.

The soaring cost of living has driven many into even deeper poverty and also become a major driver for crime.

Collapsing Eskom will not only collapse the entire country, but will result in thousands of workers losing their jobs and the country losing even more billions of rands.

Again, the police are remarkably absent as crime, sabotage and vandalism now go hand-in-hand while they watch from the sidelines.

It is apparent that there is an intention to make sure that South Africa remains a broken and nonfunctioning state and that any progress is stopped as soon as possible.

Perhaps this was part of the process of “decolonisation” they embarked on.

The insatiable greed of politicians and criminals who are trying to destroy government institutions has torn the ruling party apart and pitted factions against one another.

There are those who want to continue with corruption and theft of state resources – and those that claim they wish to, at least, limit it. Whereas the state is already both failed and bankrupt, if the former are victorious, we can expect an escalation in anarchy, chaos, corruption and hooliganism.

To continue with their nefarious activities, they will attempt to divide the nation even more, while steadfastly maintaining their innocence.

But as the Zondo commission taught us, enablers of corruption occupy the highest seats of our government. He also pointed out that the ruling ANC is a criminal enterprise. Not once since we achieved our so-called liberation have they apologised for anything they have done wrong or destroyed. They inherited a perfectly well-functioning state and in short time, took to dismantling and looting it.

Yet they blame their destructive actions on “apartheid”, which has now worn thin. After almost 30 years in power, the ruling party merely blames everyone and everything for their failures.

The youth of South Africa have become tired of reading of the government’s misdeeds and how it has indulged itself on corruption and even criminality on a massive scale. Calls to unify and move SA forward and on an all-inclusive positive national trajectory are drowned out in political double-speak and noise.

The youth will become the future’s unseen victims of a powerful criminal organisation. Those who have dared to speak truth to power are sidelined and have become targets of attack by the government’s institutions. They paint a target on their backs and are forced to live in fear. Some have already been assassinated for speaking out.

Policies contrary to the constitution are ignored and forced on businesses and companies.

Despite court rulings against it, the government continues to pillage and sideline everyone who refuses to partake in its criminal activities.

How can we possibly be proud of our government and the state when it has behaved so despicably? With an increasingly poor view of our government from both within and beyond South Africa, it is no small wonder why we are unable to project any semblance of power.

Unless we demand accountability instead of simply protesting, we will remain the bottom-feeders, in effect, the slaves of government.

