Carine Hartman
Chief sub-editor
2 minute read
23 Jul 2022
5:45 am
Columns

I’m giving Eskom and their sneaky sun-tax the finger

Carine Hartman

Let there be light... I’m harvesting glorious sunshine for free.

Picture: iStock
Forgive me if I look a bit like a bergie nowadays. That’s because I am – and will fit right in sleeping in the cold and dark on the slopes of Table Mountain. God knows I really try to tame my wild hair every day and am slightly fed-up with my Portuguese baths. But I scoff at experts telling me I will always need suck-me-dry Eskom “because nobody can really go completely off-grid”. Really? You’re wrong. I know: I’ve been completely off-grid for about four months now. ALSO READ: Load shedding: A step-by-step plan for ditching Eskom and going off grid...

