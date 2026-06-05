Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

SA’s towns are running out of luck

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

5 June 2026

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The country's towns are rapidly collapsing as they sink deeper into debt with practically nothing to show for it.

SA's towns are running out of luck

The land where Geluk Dam was supposed to be built. The dam meant to offer water security but is now an expensive mess. Picture: Supplied

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

It’s ironic that the “dam that never was” was named Geluk (Afrikaans for Luck)… because you can either see that as “good luck finding it” or that this country is going to need a major chunk of luck in saving our fast-collapsing towns and cities.

The Nketoana Local Municipality in the Free State, which includes the town of Reitz, has claimed the dam is half-complete.

But DA councillors say they can find no evidence that even a sod of earth has been turned on the project.

That, in a nutshell, is why we are here today.

It’s one of the reasons that government and Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa wants distribution agency agreements (DAA) to be signed with towns and municipalities who get their bulk supply from Eskom.

That would be a last-ditch effort to wrest full control of power supply finances from municipalities who have manifestly lost control of revenue generation and, particularly, credit control.

Eskom is owed a combined R110 billion by municipalities, while consumers owe a combined R467 billion to municipalities nationally.

If that money is not recovered and the debt rate slowed down, Ramokgopa warned this week, towns and cities won’t be able to function.

This really is the last chance local government saloon.

Read more on these topics

debt Eskom Free State Kgosientsho Ramokgopa municipalities

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Gauteng shivers through coldest night of 2026 as temperatures plummet
South Africa Another country warns citizens to be careful in SA
Politics Phala Phala: Ramaphosa ignores opposition calls amid impeachment threat
News WEATHER WARNING: Mercury plunges in Joburg as cold front grips Gauteng
Courts High Court in Pretoria dismisses Fannie Nkosi’s bail appeal

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News