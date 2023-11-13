Opinion

Govt shames the messenger

No, Comrade Monyela, reporting the excesses of the elite is what we do.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's Inkwazi jet , food and drinks, catering costs

Lavish food and drinks were served onboard when Inkwazi returned from London to South Africa last year. Photo: GCIS

Apparently, it is now "bringing shame to journalism" if a reporter records lavish spending on trips by President Cyril Ramaphosa… at least that is the word according to senior foreign affairs spokesperson Clayson Monyela. In an outraged tweet about a News24 story that the catering on an SA Air Force jet for one of Ramaphosa's overseas trips amounted to R24 000 per person, Monyela asked: "How is it so easy for someone to just issue an instruction to attack, rubbish and throw mud at government and its leaders?" ALSO READ: R600k feast aboard Ramaphosa's presidential jet- report

Apparently, it is now “bringing shame to journalism” if a reporter records lavish spending on trips by President Cyril Ramaphosa… at least that is the word according to senior foreign affairs spokesperson Clayson Monyela.

In an outraged tweet about a News24 story that the catering on an SA Air Force jet for one of Ramaphosa’s overseas trips amounted to R24 000 per person, Monyela asked: “How is it so easy for someone to just issue an instruction to attack, rubbish and throw mud at government and its leaders?”

ALSO READ: R600k feast aboard Ramaphosa’s presidential jet- report

He went on: “Now a president should answer for a department of defence managed aircraft’s menu prices?

“We know it’s a reaction to South Africa’s posture on the Israel-Hamas war.

“You guys are bringing shame to journalism.”

His reaction shows the increasingly intolerant and authoritarian ANC reaction to any public revelations about its excessive spending… and in the week, may we remind you, when a report said 116 children starved to death in the Eastern Cape because there was no government money available to feed them.

ALSO READChildren starve as government corruption claims lives

No, Comrade Monyela, reporting the excesses of the elite is what we do.

It’s part of the democratic process. If you have evidence of anything to the contrary, make it public.

NOW READRamaphosa must respond to SA’s call for ethical leaders in Cabinet, says anti-corruption body

