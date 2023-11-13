Daily news update: Chaos at Pro-Palestine march, R600k feast on Ramaphosa’s plane and WFH myths

Police warn the N3 highway has become a crime paradise, while two of its officers were apprehended by community members, tied up and assaulted in Freedom Park, North West.

The aftermath of the Soweto Derby has Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson hopeful his side can improve their mental strength.

News today: 13 November

WATCH: Chaos as Pro-Palestine march on Sea Point Promenade turns violent

Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town was hit by a wave of chaos on Sunday afternoon amid violent clashes at a Pro-Palestine march.

A pro-Palestine protest turned violent. Picture: X/ @FergHassan

According to those on the ground, there was a pro-Israeli gathering in the area that was joined by pro-Palestine protestors. As the two sides met, tensions grew and violence ensued. Israeli flags and symbols were seen being damaged by protestors.

Public order policing was called to the promenade, with officers carrying shields and forming barriers. They used stun grenades and water cannons.

R600k feast aboard Ramaphosa’s presidential jet- report

Passengers aboard President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plane enjoyed lavish meals and drinks on their return from the funeral of British Queen Elizabeth II, at a cost of R24 000 per head.

Lavish food and drinks were served onboard when Inkwazi returned from London to South Africa last year. Photo: GCIS

The presidential jet Inkwazi is managed by the SA Airforce and carries 18 passengers and six crew members.

According to the City Press, continued manipulation of Inkwazi catering costs saw the food and drinks price tag shoot up to R569 000 when Ramaphosa and his team returned from London to South Africa last year.

N3 nightmare as robbers target motorists after dark

Criminals have seemingly found their spot on the N3 as the number of robberies on the route continue to rise at an alarming rate.

Blue lights. Photo for illustration by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The N3 highway between Leondale in Ekurhuleni and Helderberg, Gauteng has now been identified as a criminal hotspot by provincial police.

Recently numerous incidents of robbers using blue lights to trick motorists at night have been reported, sparking safety concerns among road users.

Cops tied up, robbed by residents in the North West

Two police officers were apprehended by community members, tied up and assaulted in Freedom Park, North West while on duty seeking a suspect.

Photo: Gallo Images

The duo were assaulted with knobkerries and the state vehicle they were travelling in was damaged by the residents.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone says the officers had on Thursday located a 51-year-old suspect wanted for assault.

Ramokgopa ‘powerless’ as confusion over who runs Eskom persists – report

The power struggle over state utility Eskom persists after Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa complained to ANC top brass about his limited powers.

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Ramokgopa complained that only Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has insights into the Eskom board, according to the City Press.

The minister faces an uphill battle to end the crippling power cuts, despite his frequent briefings assuring South Africans that he is resolving the energy crisis.

Johnson to work on Chiefs’ ‘mental strength’ after derby loss

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson sees the Fifa break for World Cup qualifiers as the perfect time for him to work on his side’s weaknesses.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson during the DStv Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Following Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership Soweto derby, Johnson, who celebrated his 65th birthday on the day, believes the break allows for necessary upskilling in his team.

Despite the defeat, Johnson notes that Chiefs displayed more promise than he had anticipated.

Hybrid, remote, in-office work – here are all the myths and truths

There are many myths and truths about the dynamic work landscape of hybrid, remote and in-office work styles.

Woman in hybrid work place sharing her time between an office and working from home and helping her daughter study. EPS 8 vector illustration

As hybrid and remote work arrangements continue, so does the debate regarding the advantages and business productivity associated with these workstyles compared to the traditional 9 to 5 in the office.

Ronny Levitan, head of South Africa for Deel, a global hiring and payroll platform says on the one hand a new corporate trend is emerging globally, with major players like Goldman Sachs and big tech giants, including Google, Meta and Lyft making a firm push for employees to return to the office.

