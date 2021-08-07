Editorial
SA needs even more action, Ramaphosa

Did he get rid of deadwood? Did he send out a strong message? Well, sort of…

President Cyril Ramaphosa Picture: Gallo Images
President Cyril Ramaphosa is damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t. Since taking over after a knife-edge ANC Nasrec conference in 2017, Ramaphosa has been continuously criticised for not sweeping clean the Cabinet he inherited from former president Jacob Zuma. He made “short back and sides” cuts, instead of a taking it all off earlier, but pretty much kept the status quo, despite calls to make wholesale changes. The critics have a point. Far too many ministers merely occupy bench space instead of making a difference. On Thursday, it was enough. After a July that saw unrest sweep through...

