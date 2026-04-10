Here’s how many Home Affairs officials were accused of assisting illegal foreigners last year

The Department of Home Affairs addressed questions about whether any specific port in South Africa was implicated in wrongdoing.

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is attempting to plug any gaps that could be exploited by foreign nationals seeking to enter South Africa illegally.

One of the gaps identified exists within the personnel employed by the department to process the documentation of incoming visitors.

DHA has made significant strides in digitising the permit and visa processes, yet manual processes remain commonplace.

Statistics on the number of officials facing disciplinary action for illegally assisting foreign nationals were provided by DHA in a recent response to a written parliamentary question.

Additionally, the department answered questions about a specific entry point in KwaZulu-Natal and the number of asylum seekers.

Officials assisting with illegal entry

DHA was asked what specific deterrents were being implemented to address dubious officials and the number of cases that resulted in action.

From April 2025 to the time of the response earlier this month, 47 officials had been referred for disciplinary action, and 22 criminal cases had been opened.

Since July 2024, 55 DHA officials had been dismissed, the department confirmed.

The department explained a branch called the Counter Corruption and Security Services were responsible for investigating fraud and corruption within the DHA.

The branch forms part of the department’s fraud prevention strategy implemented to deal with corruption in the department.

“Officials found to have engaged in misconduct, such as assisting individuals to unlawfully enter or remain in the Republic, are subject to disciplinary action in accordance with the departmental disciplinary code and procedures.

“Additionally, matters are referred for criminal investigation where criminal conduct is involved,” DHA stated.

Asylum seekers and refugees

Parliamentarians raised concerns about foreign nationals receiving preferential treatment from Home Affairs officials in Richards Bay

However, the department stated no allegations or investigations into officials in Richards Bay had been requested or undertaken.

The department revealed that during the 2025 calendar year, 2 868 section 24 refugee permits and 19 809 section 22 asylum seeker permit holders listed KZN as their province of residence.

Home Affairs conducted 1 748 inspections at the informal trade sector across the 2024-25 financial year and 3 471 inspections between 1 April 2025 and 28 February 2026.

“Asylum seekers are mobile, and some do not stay in a specific district for longer periods, and there are no requirements for them to register their presence in a district and have free movement,” the department concluded.