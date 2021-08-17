Snake season slithers in but nothing to be afraid of

Editorials

Our page 6 graphic today about southern Africa’s most dangerous and deadly snakes is probably enough to keep you cooped up inside the house, terrified.

Spring is approaching and this is the time of year when snakes begin to throw off their winter hibernation and become more active.

Which means people need to be aware and keep a lookout.

Despite the fact that our “big five” slithery superstars can cause serious injury or illness, even death, if they bite you or spit toxic venom into your eyes, the reality is that a reptile like this will only strike if it feels it is threatened.

If you’re in the bush and you brush against a boomslang on a tree branch, or step on a puff adder sunning itself on a path, then, of course, they will retaliate to protect themselves.

That is why it is up to you, the human in their territory, to be on your guard.

In most cases, you can make your presence known and a snake will flee. Humans are responsible for snakes becoming threatened, we take over their natural habitat and we kill them out of fear.

Respect them, learn about them they are nothing to be frightened of.