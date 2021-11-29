Editorials
29 Nov 2021
6:30 am
Blitzboks bring home some cheer

The Blitzboks have now won it five times in the last seven years; it was their third straight Sevens tournament victory.

Muller du Plessis was in good form for the Blitzboks on day one of the World Sevens Series tournament in Edmonton on Saturday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
At the moment, it feels like there is very little to cheer about. A lonely Christmas looms as a result of the new Covid variant omicron, sport inside our borders has all but been cancelled for the next few months and tourism is in tatters following the world’s reaction to our scientists announcing they had detected the new variant here. However, Neil Powell’s Blitzboks had other ideas than to wallow in self-pity, and at least gave South Africans a glimmer of joy when they romped home to the Dubai Sevens title with a convincing 42-7 victory over the United States...

