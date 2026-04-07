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JUST IN: Missing helicopter with four occupants found in Kruger National Park

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

7 April 2026

07:55 am

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The chopper which was on this routine operation, had a pilot and two SAPS investigators as well as an Environmental Crime Investigator on board.

Missing helicopter with four occupants found in Kruger National Park

Picture: iStock

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A helicopter with four people, which went missing in the Kruger National Park (KNP), has been found.

Police said the chopper disappeared on Monday during an investigation into an animal carcass that was discovered in the park.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhlul told The Citizen that the chopper was found on Tuesday morning.

“The passengers in the helicopter have been found. They landed the helicopter because of poor visibility. They then decided to walk, but had to navigate a big bush. None of them was injured.”

Routine operation

Mdhluli earlier said the aircraft, which was on a routine operation, had a pilot, two SAPS investigators, and an Environmental Crime Investigator on board.

“A report indicates that the team departed in the morning around 9am and did not return as anticipated. Some efforts to establish communication with the helicopter crew yielded no results due to poor signal, and it is suspected that the chopper could have been flying low,” Mdhluli said.

ALSO READ: ACSA confirms Cape Town Airport fuel leak, operations unaffected

Missing

Mdhluli said attempts to reach the passengers on their mobile phones and other means were unsuccessful.

“It was only in the evening that it was realised that something was wrong, prompting immediate action to locate them.

“In response to the situation, another helicopter equipped with night vision capabilities, alongside drones, was swiftly deployed to assist in the search efforts. Unfortunately, due to poor weather conditions, the helicopter had to be withdrawn; however, the drones continued their search throughout the night,” Mdhluli said.

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Duty

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, said the officials were carrying out their duties even on a public holiday.

Investigations are continuing.

ALSO READ: Training helicopter crashes in Alberton, flight instructor injured

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helicopter Kruger National Park (KNP) missing Police search and rescue South African Police Service (SAPS)

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