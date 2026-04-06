McKenzie says Mama Joy’s husband must fund her FIFA World Cup trip, not the department

'You are going to see a movie come [on] this one. I'm a minister that makes things happen.'

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie told superfan Joy Chauke, popularly known as Mama Joy, that the department will not sponsor her trip to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which takes place from 11 June to 19 July.

It will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The department previously funded travel and accommodation for selected superfans, including Mama Joy, to attend major international tournaments such as the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

However, when McKenzie took office, he announced that he would end sponsorship of superfans’ trips.

But this contradicts what he said in February, when the FIFA World Cup Trophy toured South Africa. TimesLIVE reported that McKenzie said 50 people could be selected through competitions to attend the global showpiece.

Husband must pay

Mama Joy expressed disappointment in a post on the social media platform X, reacting to a TimesLIVE article reporting that the department would not fund fans to attend the FIFA World Cup.

She added that she hopes the president appoints a new minister for the sports portfolio.

In which McKenzie replied that her husband should pay for the trip, not the department.

“We got you a husband, my sister. Let him pay for the love of his life. The Euro is very strong. Frenchmen are known to be romantic. Let him pay, Sista Joy,” he said in the post.

This could be seen as McKenzie standing on business after his firm stance that the department will no longer be sponsoring superfans’ trips.

Reports indicated that the trip for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France cost about R1.3 million in public funds for superfans.

We got your a husband my sister, let him pay for the love of his life, the Euro is very strong, Frenchman are known to be romantic, let him pay Sista Joy❤️🤛 https://t.co/sNfOnngBdG — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) April 5, 2026

McKenzie’s statement that Mama Joy’s husband must foot the bill for the trip is a U-turn given the comments he made during the FIFA World Cup Trophy tour in Cape Town, as reported by TimesLIVE.

“You’ve got the minister for sport, the ‘Minister of Happiness’, a minister that makes things happen,” said McKenzie.

He was speaking about competitions that will select 50 people to attend an all-expenses-paid trip to the FIFA World Cup.

“We [are] even running a competition where 50 of the ‘Face of Africa’ can go to the World Cup. So people, you must put your face there, even if it’s a guy or woman. Our women here are more beautiful than those women (overseas), that is a fact,” he said.

Competition for people to attend FIFA World Cup

McKenzie said they were going to hold competitions for people who could dance and for people who could cook.

“We are taking artists, dancers, podcasters, so that everybody can get the feel of what’s happening. They [are] not going for holiday, they [are] going to go and make sure the people there must know what’s happening,” he said.

“You are going to see a movie come [on] this one. I’m a minister that makes things happen.”

These comments were made after Bafana Bafana qualified for the World Cup after a 3-0 victory over Rwanda, marking their return to the tournament after a 16-year absence.

A minister of U-turns

The competition comments contradict his stance on cancelling funding for fans to attend games, as he said he aims to have the funds redirected elsewhere.

“I have stopped all trips for super fans. We have athletes and artists who are struggling to raise money to attend sporting events and exhibitions. How do we justify paying for fans? We shall no longer be paying for these trips and will use that money where it’s needed the most,” said McKenzie at the time.

People have argued that super fans play an important role in promoting South Africa’s image globally, McKenzie’s position signalled a shift towards prioritising athletes and artists in sports funding.

Department distances itself

His comments about sending 50 people to the World Cup got the attention of DA MP Leah Ruth Potgieter.

In a parliamentary question, she asked McKenzie how he justifies reprioritising public funds for the 50-fan initiative and how much this would cost.

“The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has not made any financial commitments in relation to the concept of supporting a group of South African supporters to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico,” read the reply.

“The minister’s statement in this regard was not intended to signal a return to government-funded “superfan” travel initiatives. Rather, it was articulated as a potential nation-branding and cultural representation concept, aimed at showcasing South Africa’s vibrancy, diversity and youth identity on a global stage in support of Bafana Bafana.”

No projected costs

The reply further stated that there are no projected costs for the initiative, as the department has neither approved nor funded it, nor is that necessary.

“No selection process or competitions have been approved, as the concept has not reached the implementation stage and remains subject to the securing of external partnerships,” read the reply.

“No procurement processes have been initiated for travel arrangements, competitions or any related services.

“Any procurement processes will only be considered should a formal decision be taken following the completion of the necessary assessments and the confirmation of external funding support.”

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