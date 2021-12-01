Editorials
1 minute read
1 Dec 2021
6:00 am
Editorials

Make caring the Christmas gift

Editorials

Our unemployment rate has just hit a record high and a staggering 660 000 people lost their jobs in the third quarter of this year.

Picture: iStock.
The ancient, fatalistic, statement “Eat, drink and be merry, for tomorrow we die” is certainly going to be applicable to many South Africans in this supposedly festive month of December, in which there is nothing much to celebrate from a financial point of view. This is a country whose people are well known for living in the moment, hedonistically not caring about the future. With our known penchant for over-indulgence, too, there could be a lot of attempted drowning of sorrows this month. We say attempted because it is going to be difficult to escape from our current harsh financial...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

There is a long way to go to decrease unemployment figure, says economist
32 mins ago
32 mins ago

ARTS AND BOOKS

Christmas shows to watch in theatre
4 days ago
4 days ago

RECIPES

Saturday tasty treat: Angie Batis Durrant's merry cherry messes
4 days ago
4 days ago

EISH!

Festive season: Here's when Covid and load shedding will be 'on duty'
5 days ago
5 days ago