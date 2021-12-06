Editorials
6 Dec 2021
6:31 am
Editorials

Travel bans against Africa over Omicron screams colonial mentality at best

Editorials

The countries of the North need to look in the mirror and see the ugly face of racism looking back.

Travel bans and restrictions. Image: iStock
There were some apologists for the Europeans, Canada, the US and other countries after their knee-jerk imposition of travel bans in the wake of the revealing of the Omicron Covid-19 variant by South Africa scientists. It was only natural, the argument went, that countries looked after themselves. No, it wasn’t. It was racist and showed clearly that the colonial mentality of “Us” (in the North) and “Them” (in the South) is still alive well into the 21st century. Even though it has by now been shown clearly that this variant was first identified here and has been elsewhere for some...

