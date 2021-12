Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo this week revealed 26% of public servants employed in senior management don’t have the proper qualifications for the positions they occupy. Shock! Horror! Tell us something we didn’t know. Former public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu revealed in April that number was as high as 35%. So government should get a pat on the back for their improvement. In April Mchunu revealed that, of 9,477 senior managers, 3,301 did not have the required qualifications. ALSO READ: EFF accuses ‘dangerous’ Dlodlo of lying to Parliament, calls for her axing When you consider that...

When you consider that middle management positions in national government can earn between R779,802 and R922, 750 annually and senior management between R1.078,267 and R1.974,067, then you get an idea of what kind of rot we are dealing with.



And, Minister Dlodlo, what action will be taken? Absolutely nothing.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Dlodlo said the main reason why the appointments would not be probed was because many of the managers were appointed before public service regulations were instituted in 2016.



Thank you Minister Dlodlo. That makes it fine then. Carry on as you were.