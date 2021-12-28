Editorials
28 Dec 2021
6:00 am
Desmond Tutu: The Arch’s morality was never for sale

The best way to honour Tutu is to ask ourselves, before we speak or act, 'What would The Arch do?'

Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Picture: Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Terry Shean
Whatever else he was, Desmond Mpilo Tutu was a man of his times and his country. South Africans. Being the sort of people who would start trouble in an empty house, it is therefore no surprise that the legacy of “The Arch” is already being hotly debated. No doubt the Nobel Peace Prize winner would appreciate that; maybe he would even chuckle. Debate, he always maintained, was preferable to war. And, perhaps, in debating the role of Desmond Tutu in the history of our country, we can step back and take a long look at ourselves. In the wake of...

