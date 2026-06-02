Liam Jacobs returns to DA with Groucho Marx principles

The PA defector's return raises old doubts about DA inclusivity as coloured members question their seat at the table.

We doubt whether Liam Jacobs, the MP who has just flip-flopped back to the DA after flip-flopping to the Patriotic Front (PA) in the first place, has ever heard of the American comedian Groucho Marx.

But here’s an appropriate quote for a political changeling.

Groucho once said: “Those are my principles, and if you don’t like them… well, I have others.”

Apparently all is forgiven and the prodigal son has been welcomed back into the arms of the DA, a party which no doubt has its eye on the coloured vote in the upcoming elections.

Jacobs made a big deal about voicing his misgivings about being in the DA, especially about being non-white and not taken seriously by the blue party.

Someone did point out to Jacobs, though, he may believe he has a “seat at the table”, nevertheless his “plate will be empty”.

That is more than clever observation, it is something the DA still has to grapple with if it is to shed its image – and that image is real, no matter what the bosses say – that the party is run by white people, for white people.

Coloured people still feel they are, simultaneously, not black enough… and not white enough.