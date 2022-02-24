Mental health issues are major health problems that can kill

Poet Sylvia Plath often expressed anguish of the heart and the mind… “How frail the human heart must be – a mirrored pool of thought” and “Is there no way out of the mind?”. Plath, who was clinically depressed for most of her life, took her own life in February 1963. She hadn’t yet turned 32. on Wednesday, another South African entertainer also died, allegedly by his own hand. He hadn’t yet turned 35. Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, the rapper who went by the name Riky Rick, seemingly had everything to live for: a flourishing career, a new business, TV and...

Yet, he must have had his demons. He spoke some years ago about his deep depression after the death of his father left him almost rudderless in his life. Suicide is rising in this country to the extent we have some of the highest rates in the world – especially among men.

Males, of course, are raised to never share their feelings or expose their vulnerabilities, so mental health issues and depression are seldom discussed.

Depression and anxiety are major health problems and all of us – the government and ordinary people – need to take them seriously.