Mental health issues are major health problems that can kill

Males, of course, are raised to never share their feelings or expose their vulnerabilities, so mental health issues and depression are seldom discussed.

Riky Rick's last tweet | picture: Screenshot/Instagram
Poet Sylvia Plath often expressed anguish of the heart and the mind… “How frail the human heart must be – a mirrored pool of thought” and “Is there no way out of the mind?”. Plath, who was clinically depressed for most of her life, took her own life in February 1963. She hadn’t yet turned 32. on Wednesday, another South African entertainer also died, allegedly by his own hand. He hadn’t yet turned 35. Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, the rapper who went by the name Riky Rick, seemingly had everything to live for: a flourishing career, a new business, TV and...

