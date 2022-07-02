Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
2 Jul 2022
6:20 am
Editorials

Fans roll up en masse for Bokke

Editorial staff

It is looking like it may become a sellout home season for the Boks, with ticket sales for the Bloemfontein and Cape Town games well on their way to reaching capacity.

Picture: Michel Bega
Over 50 000 fans are set to raise the roof at Loftus Versfeld this afternoon when the Springboks take on Wales in the opening Test of the incoming series. The game was officially sold out earlier this week, after Covid restrictions that had originally meant that only 50% capacity was allowed were lifted last week, with excited rugby fans snapping up the remaining 50% in no time. It is the first time that the Springboks will be playing in front of a capacity home crowd since winning the World Cup in 2019 and the occasion won’t be lost on the...

Read more on these topics