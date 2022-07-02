Fans roll up en masse for Bokke

Over 50 000 fans are set to raise the roof at Loftus Versfeld this afternoon when the Springboks take on Wales in the opening Test of the incoming series. The game was officially sold out earlier this week, after Covid restrictions that had originally meant that only 50% capacity was allowed were lifted last week, with excited rugby fans snapping up the remaining 50% in no time. It is the first time that the Springboks will be playing in front of a capacity home crowd since winning the World Cup in 2019 and the occasion won’t be lost on the...

It is looking like it may become a sellout home season for the Boks, with ticket sales for the Bloemfontein and Cape Town games well on their way to reaching capacity.

At the start of August, two All Blacks Tests, in Mbombela and Johannesburg, should be sold out affairs, with it being New Zealand’s first time in Mbombela, while Ellis Park has already sold more than 70% of its tickets.

It will then come down to whether Durban can sell all of their tickets for the Boks final home game of the year against Argentina in late September