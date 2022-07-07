Editorial staff
Ramaphosa’s in a serious predicament

The mystery of the burglary on his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo, where millions were allegedly stolen in 2020 and not reported to the police, still hangs above his head.

President Cyril Ramaphosa outside the Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 21 May 2018. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Mduduzi Ndzingi
Not many people would want to be in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s shoes right now. Last week, the High Court in Johannesburg ruled that Ramaphosa might carry some blame for the lead-up to the Marikana massacre in 2012. The judge said a case could be made that Ramaphosa, Lonmin and the South African Police Service colluded in the events that led to the killings. While the court ruling stopped short of finding them directly responsible for the deaths, it found that Ramaphosa “participated in, masterminded and championed the toxic collusion” between mining company Lonmin, of which he was a director. But...

