Cyril Ramaphosa’s building mighty steam

In the eyes of supporters of the “radical economic transformation” (RET) faction of the ANC, former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo occupies an almost spiritual status, as evidenced by his nickname, “Black Jesus”. People who live in the province, though, and have seen its plunge into near-anarchy, probably don’t regard Mahumapelo as having been the bringer of any miracles. He and his fellow RET looters ensured the potential land of milk and honey never eventuated. ALSO READ: The North West goes to Cyril Ramaphosa Ironically, many in the province and, particularly in the capital Mahikeng, often say life was better...

In the eyes of supporters of the “radical economic transformation” (RET) faction of the ANC, former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo occupies an almost spiritual status, as evidenced by his nickname, “Black Jesus”.

People who live in the province, though, and have seen its plunge into near-anarchy, probably don’t regard Mahumapelo as having been the bringer of any miracles.

He and his fellow RET looters ensured the potential land of milk and honey never eventuated.

ALSO READ: The North West goes to Cyril Ramaphosa

Ironically, many in the province and, particularly in the capital Mahikeng, often say life was better when the place was the Bophuthatswana homeland, ruled by Lucas Mangope.

It was probably not a surprise, therefore, that Mahumapelo failed dismally at this weekend’s ANC conference in the province, withdrawing in what looked like a fit of pique after he failed to get nominated for elections for provincial ANC posts.

His failure was, though, much more than just a personal rebuff, it was proof positive that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s electoral machine is building up a mighty head of steam ahead of the ANC’s crucial elective conference at the end of this year.

Already, Ramaphosa has most provinces – other than the KwaZulu-Natal stronghold of RET kingpin Jacob Zuma – in his pocket. And even in KZN, there are signs that new provincial leader Siboniso Duma is hedging his bets.

He said, shortly after his election, that the province may well support Ramaphosa’s bid for a second term as ANC president.

This is all ominous news for the RET crowd who are looking increasingly isolated in most parts of the country, despite the battering Ramaphosa’s image has been taken over his ducking and diving on the Phala Phala burglary.

Also in Ramaphosa’s favour is that ANC cadres love to throw in their lot with a perceived winner…and he is looking like one at the moment.

ALSO READ: Ghost delegates haunt ANC’s North West conference