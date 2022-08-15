Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
15 Aug 2022
5:49 am
Editorials

Cyril Ramaphosa’s building mighty steam

Editorial staff

Already, Ramaphosa has most provinces – other than the KwaZulu-Natal stronghold of RET kingpin Jacob Zuma – in his pocket

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at UJ Soweto Campus in Johannesburg on 8 November 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
In the eyes of supporters of the “radical economic transformation” (RET) faction of the ANC, former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo occupies an almost spiritual status, as evidenced by his nickname, “Black Jesus”. People who live in the province, though, and have seen its plunge into near-anarchy, probably don’t regard Mahumapelo as having been the bringer of any miracles. He and his fellow RET looters ensured the potential land of milk and honey never eventuated. ALSO READ: The North West goes to Cyril Ramaphosa Ironically, many in the province and, particularly in the capital Mahikeng, often say life was better...

Read more on these topics