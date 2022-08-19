Editorial staff
ANC’s love affair with Russia

Defence Minister Thandi Modise attended a military conference in Moscow, with other Russian allies, shows clearly that the ANC still has emotional attachments to Russia

Picture: Rajesh JANTILAL/ AFP
A cynical way of looking at the declaration this week by Moscow that South Africa is one of the country’s “military allies” might be that the Russians must be desperate if they think our under-funded and crumbling SA National Defence Force (SANDF) can come to the aid of anyone. Yet, the fact that Defence Minister Thandi Modise attended a military conference in Moscow, with other Russian allies, shows clearly that the ANC still has emotional attachments to Russia, because its operatives were trained in the Soviet Union in the apartheid years. However, the visit also indicates that the ANC wants...

