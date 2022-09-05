Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
5 Sep 2022
5:30 am
Editorials

Government needs to make Enyobeni Tavern a priority to give grieving parents closure

Editorial staff

All the Eastern Cape department of health has revealed is that the children had died of suffocation.

Post-mortem results / East London
Relatives fetch the spirits of the deceased at Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park on 6 July 2022 in East London. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla
Having to bury your children is one of the things parents fear most. To bury your children and still not having the answers as to why they died in the first place must be even more devastating. But that’s exactly what the parents of the 21 teenagers who died in June at the Enyobeni tavern tragedy in Scenery Park, East London, have had to endure. More than two months after the tragic incident they have still not be given the post-mortem results, with government insisting they are confidential. ALSO READ: ‘They danced until they died’ – Enyobeni tragedy highlights SA’s...

Read more on these topics