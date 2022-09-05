Government needs to make Enyobeni Tavern a priority to give grieving parents closure

Having to bury your children is one of the things parents fear most. To bury your children and still not having the answers as to why they died in the first place must be even more devastating. But that’s exactly what the parents of the 21 teenagers who died in June at the Enyobeni tavern tragedy in Scenery Park, East London, have had to endure. More than two months after the tragic incident they have still not be given the post-mortem results, with government insisting they are confidential. ALSO READ: ‘They danced until they died’ – Enyobeni tragedy highlights SA’s...

All the Eastern Cape department of health has revealed is that the children had died of suffocation, not methanol poisoning, as alleged weeks ago.

This is simply not good enough. Now the parents are threatening to shut down East London if they don’t get answers from the authorities by this afternoon.

While we will never condone the public taking matters into their own hands, it is understandable. Twenty one teenagers died.

Government needs to catch a wake up, make this a priority and give the grieving parents some closure.

It’s the least they can do.