EDITORIAL: Tom’s refereeing leaves a bad taste

Abongile Tom’s refereeing has drawn criticism following Orlando Pirates’ third consecutive Top 8 title.

The extraordinary efforts of Jose Riveiro and Orlando Pirates in domestic knockout football continued this weekend as the Buccaneers took home a third MTN8 title in a row.

Buccaneers’ trio

No other side has ever lifted three Top 8 titles on the spin, and with successive Nedbank Cups also in the bank, the Buccaneers are the undoubted cup kings of the local game.

It is a pity, however, that Pirates’ MTN8 final against Stellenbosch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday was partly decided by a horrible piece of refereeing from Abongile Tom.

ALSO READ: Barker slams referee Abongile Tom after MTN8 defeat to Pirates

No goal

There is no way Tom should have let Relebohile Mofokeng take a quick free kick in stoppage time, fully five metres in front of where the foul was committed.

Mofokeng’s pass was buried by Tshegofatso Mabasa, to put Pirates 2-1 up. But it was inexplicable that Tom allowed the goal to stand.

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker was rightly incensed after the match.

“I thought it was a really good game of football, very competitive up until a decision that is absolutely indescribable, that a free kick can be taken four or five metres closer towards goal when it’s in and around your box, and then changes the complexity of the game,” Barker told reporters after the match.

“It changed the complexion of the game. I was looking forward to extra time. I thought we were starting to look and be the better team. I felt if we went to extra-time, we would have lifted the trophy.

“I’m very disappointed and proud of the effort we put in, but when you work as hard, day in and day out, get yourself into a final, get yourself competitive, that it was basically taken away from you like that, it is a difficult pill to swallow,” added Barker.

State of refereeing

Again, a harsh spotlight has been shone on the state of refereeing in this country.

This is a referee who was banned for four weeks last season by the South African Football Association for a poor performance in a Chiefs-Sundowns league clash.

Now Tom seems to have returned to the top of the rankings – he refereed the Caf Super Cup final between Al Ahly and Zamalek on 27 September too.

On this evidence, he should be nowhere near such rarefied heights.

NOW READ: Riveiro refuses to take credit as Pirates make history in MTN8